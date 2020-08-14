Quantcast

Muslim woman accuses McDonald’s franchisee of discrimination

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman August 14, 2020

A Muslim woman who worked for a McDonald’s franchisee in Maryland claims managers and co-workers sexually harassed her and subjected her to religious discrimination after she converted to Islam.

