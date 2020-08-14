Quantcast

Report: Pennsylvania falls behind in Chesapeake Bay cleanup

By: Associated Press August 14, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation says the health of the nation's largest estuary is continuing to improve. But it says Pennsylvania still isn't doing enough to reduce the amount of pollution that's flowing into the bay from the state. The Maryland-based nonprofit released a report on Thursday that assesses the progress of a blueprint that ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo