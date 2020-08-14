Quantcast

Suspect arrested after barricading inside public transit bus

By: Associated Press August 14, 2020

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM — A man barricaded himself inside a public transit bus in a Baltimore suburb Friday after he woke up and began making threats with a weapon, authorities said. Police received a call around 10:04 a.m. about the situation inside the bus, said Kevin Gay, a public information specialist with the Baltimore County Police Department. Officers ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo