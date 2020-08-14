Tara Berrien | Morgan State University

Following a national search, Morgan State University has appointed Tara Berrien, J.D., as the university’s new assistant vice president for diversity and equal employment opportunity and Title IX.

Berrien, who comes to Morgan with a wealth of legal, employee relations and workplace equity experience, assumed her new role in July heading the University’s Office of Diversity & Equal Employment Opportunity.

As assistant vice president for Diversity and EEO and Title IX, Berrien is responsible for leading Morgan’s diversity and equity efforts to comply with federal and local laws, regulations and agency guidance. Additionally, Berrien will oversee, design and direct programs, policies, and procedures to ensure Morgan’s compliance pertaining to equal employment opportunity, non-discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct, as well as overseeing University compliance and operations pertaining to Title IX. She reports to Don-Terry Veal, Ph.D., chief of staff for the Office of the President.

