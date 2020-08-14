Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop arranges $52M bridge loan for multifamily property

By: Daily Record Staff August 14, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it arranged bridge financing in the amount of $51,884,493 for The Rise Central, a newly built, 230-unit apartment project in downtown Beaverton, Oregon. The Rise Central is located in a burgeoning business district less than ten miles from downtown Portland, Oregon. Featuring excellent walkability and proximity to the Central MAX light-rail ...

