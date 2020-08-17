Quantcast

American’s torture complaint rests with monetary fund

Phoenix prosecutor, Pennsylvania judge, Houston attorney round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 17, 2020

(Vladimir Cetinski / Depositphotos.com)

Welcome to Monday, the 22nd anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s public acknowledgment that he had misled people about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Should an International Monetary Fund board member be immune from an American’s lawsuit alleging torture?

— Renowned Phoenix prosecutor faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

— Pennsylvania judge apologizes for calling domestic-violence victim “little blonde honey.”

— Houston attorney becomes reality show star.

 

