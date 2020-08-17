Danielle M. Vranian | Baxter Baker

Danielle M. Vranian, an attorney with Baxter Baker, was elected to serve as a board member at The Chimes Foundation, Incorporated in Baltimore.

Chimes was founded in 1947 and since that time it has helped countless people with disabilities. The

Vranian has a broad range of experience in complex civil litigation, focusing primarily on the areas of legislative, regulatory, administrative and commercial law.

Chimes School offers 11-month education programs to students ages 5 to 21 who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, and emotional and behavioral challenges. Chimes believes that any student can learn and grow to their full potential, and Danielle is excited to be a part of that mission.

