Dr. Beman R. Khulpateea | Mercy Medical Center

Beman R. Khulpateea, M.D., a fellowship-trained gynecologic oncologist, has joined The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Khulpateea provides diagnosis and treatment for gynecologic disease including ovarian, uterine, cervical and vulvar cancers. He has advanced surgical training in minimally invasive treatment options for GYN cancers, including gynecologic robotic surgery.

He earned his medical degree at The State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn, College of Medicine, Brooklyn, New York, completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at The State University of New York, School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, and his fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.