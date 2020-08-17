Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop finances $67.2M construction loan for Class A mixed-use property

By: Daily Record Staff August 17, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday it structured $67,211,400 in financing for the construction of Shoma Village Apartments, a Class A mixed-use property with 304 apartment units and 11,625 square feet of retail. Located in Hialeah, Florida, just 15 miles northwest of Miami, the local area is experiencing a significant uptick in real estate investment. Previously ...

