Amy E. Askew | Kramon & Graham

Amy E. Askew, a trial lawyer with Kramon & Graham, has become a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.

A successful attorney with more than 15 years of complex commercial, civil, and criminal litigation experience, Amy primarily represents the rail, health care, and business industries.

In 2017, she was named Litigator of the Year by the Maryland Bar Association. Her favorable case results have led to numerous professional honors, including recognition by Chambers USA, Benchmark Litigation, and The Best Lawyers in America. She is a recipient of the Daily Record’s Maryland’s Top Women and Maryland’s Leading Women awards.

Askew serves as a member of the board for the Baltimore Urban Debate League. She is a mentor with the Baltimore Girls’ School Leadership Coalition and has served as a mentor in the Maryland Professionalism Center Mentoring Program for New Admittees.

Askew is a member of the American Bar Association, Federal Bar Association, Maryland State Bar Association, Bar Association of Baltimore City, National Association of Railroad Trial Counsel, International Association of Defense Counsel, DRI, and the Maryland Defense Counsel.

Askew is admitted to practice law in Maryland, the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court. She is a graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law (J.D., magna cum laude, 2001) and Franklin & Marshall College (B.A., 1996).

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.