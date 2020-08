The law firm of Baker Donelson has named William T. “Bill” Mathias co-chair of the Baker Ober Health Law Group, one of the largest health law practices in the country.

Mathias is a shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Baltimore office.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.