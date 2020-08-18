Quantcast

Business leaders say they are unlikely to implement Trump’s payroll tax order

By: The Washington Post By Tony Romm August 18, 2020

WASHINGTON - Auto part suppliers, clothing sellers, retailers, restaurants and a torrent of top businesses signaled Tuesday they are unlikely to implement President Donald Trump's order deferring payment of workers' payroll taxes, threatening an early blow to a policy the White House has touted as a major form of economic stimulus. Roughly 30 industry groups, led ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo