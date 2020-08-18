Quantcast

Cambria Hotels opens 137-room property in Ocean City

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Rockville-based Choice Hotels International Inc., Tuesday announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Ocean City – Bayfront in Ocean City. The eight-story, 137-room property at 13 Saint Louis Ave. is the company’s fourth in Maryland. If features more than 2,400 square feet of multi-function meeting and event space along with a rooftop ...

