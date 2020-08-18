FEATURED MOVER | Deb Seltzer, MLSC

Maryland Legal Services Corporation promoted Deb Seltzer to deputy director.

Seltzer oversees MLSC’s grantmaking, which provides more than $20 million annually to nonprofit civil legal aid providers across Maryland.

Seltzer joined MLSC in 2016 as a grants manager and was promoted to program director in 2018. She was the group’s program director for nearly two years before her promotion to deputy director.

Before joining MLSC, she was a grants manager with the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Out of the office, Seltzer is a board member of National Association of IOLTA Programs, a committee member of Local Pro Bono Committee for Baltimore City, she is on the Delivery of Legal Services Section Council with the Maryland State Bar Association and a member of the Rising Leaders Advisory Council of the Maryland Philanthropy Network.

ABOUT DEB SELTZER

Resides in:

Baltimore

Education:

MPA with concentrations in nonprofit management and policy analysis from Indiana University, Bachelor of Arts from Syracuse University in public relations and policy studies

If you had not chosen the nonprofit field as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

As an adult, I redeveloped an interest in science, so perhaps something related to astronomy or biology.

Favorite vacation:

Every year my extended family goes to the Adirondacks in New York for a week. We hike, boat, play cards and just generally hang out. The best part is that the cabins where we stay have no internet or cell service.

When I want to relax, I … :

Read. I will read almost anything, but I’ve been using my extra time at home right now to catch up on my ever-growing stack of New Yorkers.

Favorite TV show:

Star Trek

Favorite quotation:

“What makes the desert beautiful is that it hides a well somewhere.” The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

