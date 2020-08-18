Stacy DeWitt | Long & Foster

Long & Foster Real Estate welcomes Stacy DeWitt to its Denton office. DeWitt will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

DeWitt is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. DeWitt holds membership in the Maryland Association of Realtors.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.