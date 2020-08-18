Stacy DeWitt | Long & Foster

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020

dewitt-stacy-long-fosterLong & Foster Real Estate welcomes Stacy DeWitt to its Denton office. DeWitt will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers.

DeWitt is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating and more. DeWitt holds membership in the Maryland Association of Realtors.

