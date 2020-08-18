Quantcast

Urban One to offer $25M at-the-market equity offering program

By: Daily Record Staff August 18, 2020

Urban One Inc. announced Tuesday it filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pursuant to which it may offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock the having an aggregate offering price of up to $25 million from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program . The company currently intends ...

