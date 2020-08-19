ADVERTISEMENT

AN ASSOC. VP OF GOVT. & BUSINESS AFFAIRS

The Maryland Independent College & University Association seeks an Assoc. VP of Govt. & Business Affairs. A masters degree in a related discipline or juris doctor is required. MICUA pays competitive salaries and offers a full range of benefits. For details, visit www.micua.org/avpsearch or contact Ashley Swift at aswift@micua.org.

MICUA is an Equal Opportunity Employer

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.