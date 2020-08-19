Quantcast

GAN launches internet gambling in Pa. for Cordish Gaming Group

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2020

GAN Limited, a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to the U.S. land-based casino industry, Wednesday announced the launch of the new “PlayLive” branded Internet gambling business in Pennsylvania for Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of Baltimore-based The Cordish Companies. GAN successfully deployed the real money gaming operation in just 72 days following the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo