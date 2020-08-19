Matthew Martin, Sandra Banisky, Charlie Fenwick Jr., Joey Price and Ernst Valery | WYPR board

Matthew Martin, executive vice president and retail market manager for PNC Financial Services Group, was named chairman of the board of directors of National Public Radio’s WYPR and Sandra Banisky, Charlie Fenwick Jr., Joey Price and Ernst Valery were named board members.

All will be serving three-year terms with WYPR.

Martin has served on the WYPR board of directors since 2015. Martin has been with PNC Financial Services Group for nearly two decades and oversees PNC’s 135-retail-branch-banking network in Greater Maryland.

Banisky is Abell Professor in Baltimore Journalism for the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland. Before joining the Merrill faculty in 2008, Banisky was Deputy Managing Editor for news at The Baltimore Sun. In that role, she supervised reports from the metro, foreign, national, sports and business desks and developed front-page stories from every department. She also served as The Sun’s Deputy Managing Editor for metro and was earlier National Editor and, before that, National Correspondent and a Local Reporter. Banisky holds a law degree from the University of Baltimore and was admitted to the Maryland bar.

Fenwick is the former owner and president of Valley Motors Inc. and a long-term underwriter and supporter of WYPR. Fenwick also had a successful career as an amateur steeplechase jockey with 105 wins. He serves on the board of trustees for Gilman School and GBMC HealthCare and is Executive Director of Shawan Downs.

Price, MS HRMD is the current CEO of Jumpstart:HR and host of Business, Life, & Coffee podcast. Price began his career as a human resources assistant and moved up to the boardroom as a Chief Executive Officer of his own HR consulting firm, focused on growing small businesses and startups through cutting-edge HR consulting services. He serves on the board of governors for The Center Club and is Chairman of the young members committee. He has been recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal as one of its “40 Under 40” and named by SHRM’s HR Magazine a “Top 30 HR Professional Under 30.”

Valery is the founder and president of Ernst Valery Investments Corp., a private, minority-owned real estate & small business investment firm established in 2001, and President and Co-Managing Member of Stuart Alexander and Associates, Inc. a real estate development company established in 1975 & focused on development without displacement – combined the platform is known as SAA | EVI. For the past 20 years, he has been involved with helping launch small businesses that anchor & level the playing field, development projects ranging from mixed-use, multi-tenant rental properties, single-family renovations and preservation of affordable housing in various under valued People, neighborhoods and cities across the United States. Valery is also active in social entrepreneurship and volunteer work, including a collaboration with a team of professionals and graduates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Community Innovators Lab as well as efforts at incubating businesses around the world that help alleviate poverty and increase the earning potential of low income individuals, families, and communities.

