Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case

By: Associated Press Terry Spener and Curt Anderson August 19, 2020

  FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that police violated the rights of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes' use at trial and dealing a potentially deadly blow to their prosecution. The state 4th District Court ...

