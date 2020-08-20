Anneke Vandenbroek | Easterseals

Anneke Vandenbroek, Ph.D., ABPP was promoted to director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals.

Vandenbroek is a long-time Silver Spring resident and community member who has played a significant leadership role in shaping and guiding the clinic from its initial opening in 2017.

She is a board certified licensed clinical psychologist with more than 20 years of experience working with military service members in the treatment of PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders, and other behavioral health disorders and providing clinic leadership. She is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps.

While serving as deputy director for the Cohen Clinic at Easterseals – one of 16 Cohen Veterans Network mental health clinics nationwide – providing veteran and military families with high-quality behavioral health services, her responsibilities included supervising clinical staff, developing staff training and education, facilitating and developing continuous quality improvement processes, and liaising with community members and stakeholders.

Prior to the Cohen Clinic at Easterseals, she worked at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for eight years in numerous roles including Director of the Adult Outpatient Rotation Clinical Internship Program, clinical psychologist and faculty member. Vandenbroek also worked with the Tripler Army Medical Center as Chief of the Behavioral Health Consultation Service. While on active-duty with the United States Army, she served as the Division Psychologist for the 25th Infantry.

Vandenbroek has presented at symposia for the American Psychological Association and the National Academy of Neuropsychology and has abstracts and journal articles published in Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology, The Clinical Neuropsychologist and Psychological Assessment. She holds a doctorate and Masters of Science in clinical psychology from Nova Southeastern University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.