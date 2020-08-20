Quantcast

Editorial Advisory Board: The police union and police reform

By: Editorial Advisory Board August 20, 2020

The Baltimore police commissioner, Michael S. Harrison, said that if George Floyd had been killed by Baltimore police he would not have been able to fire them. Although Baltimore’s citizens have an “expectation that when bad police behavior is brought (to Harrison’s) attention (he) will act immediately and hold people accountable,” Harrison says by law he ...

