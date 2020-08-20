Hattie Smith Shannon | The Arc Baltimore

The Arc Baltimore has presented its annual Foster Care Excellence Award to Hattie Smith Shannon. Presented during The Arc Baltimore’s recent 2020 Virtual Awards Ceremony, the Foster Care Excellence award is given to a foster family that demonstrates an outstanding ability to meet the physical, emotional, and developmental needs of a child.

The Virtual Awards Ceremony recognized Arc Baltimore staff, self-advocates, board members, and community members for their dedication to, and advocacy for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Arc Baltimore supports people with developmental disabilities to lead fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships.

