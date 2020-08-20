Mary Susan Donhauser, Duke Allen and Zach Kehring | SC&H Group

SC&H Group, a leading management consulting, audit, and tax firm, promoted Mary Susan Donhauser, Duke Allen and Zach Kehring to directors for their contributions to the expansion of the corporate services team.

Throughout their respective tenures, they have helped make significant advancements within the departments they lead, including human resources, finance and information technology. Each director has driven the firm to think strategically and provide state-of-the-art resources to enable its professionals to focus their attention on delivering an exceptional client experience.

Donhauser has been with the firm for more than eight years and works to establish a supportive culture while recruiting and retaining talent. She is focused on creating volunteer opportunities and leads the firm’s training program, SC&H University, where employees develop their technical and professional development. Earlier this year, she led the internal communication strategy to ensure a collaborative transition to remote work in response to COVID-19. She received her bachelor of science degree from Towson University and an associate of arts degree from Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University).

During his 18 years at SC&H Group, Allen has proven to be extraordinarily versatile as he manages the financials for the firm and its nine service lines, and handles all functions of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In the community, he is treasurer of the St. Josephs Athletic Association and serves on the board of directors for the Republican Club of Hanover and the McSherrystown Youth Wrestling Club. He graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and received his master’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina.

For more than a decade, Kehring has been responsible for equipping his team with the advanced technology tools and solutions needed to help the firm’s professionals adapt seamlessly through any IT issue. He is proficient at leveraging emerging technologies, creating and securing highly available systems, managing daily operations, and improving network performance. As a member of the firm’s Technology Committee, Kehring was instrumental in leading a team focused on building a cloud-based environment with the top security principles in mind. This planning proved to be invaluable as the firm moved to a heavily-remote environment when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Kehring attended Villa Julie College (now Stevenson University) and obtained a degree in business information systems and computer information systems.

