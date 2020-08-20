Matthew A.S. Esworthy, Matthew G. Hjortsberg, Mark T. Jensen and William A. McComas | Bowie & Jensen

Four attorneys from the Towson firm of Bowie & Jensen LLC were recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for 2021.

Matthew A.S. Esworthy, partner, was recognized in the practice areas of Commercial Litigation and Technology Law.

Matthew G. Hjortsberg, member, was recognized in the practice areas of Construction Law, Mediation and Litigation-Construction.

Mark T. Jensen, member, was recognized in the practice areas of Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, and Business Organizations including LLCs and Partnerships. In addition, Jensen was also recognized as “Lawyer of the Year” for 2021 for Business Organizations including LLCs and Partnerships in Baltimore.

William A. McComas, managing member, was recognized by Best Lawyers in the practice areas of Information Technology Law, Technology Law and Copyright Law.

