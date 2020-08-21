ADVERTISEMENT

AGRONOMY PROGRAM MANAGER

Agronomy Program Manager at the University of Maryland, Central Maryland Research and Education Center- Clarksville Facility, Ellicott City, MD 21042.. Duties: Working with scientists to coordinate and implement agronomic research using crop management and experimental design skills. Plant, maintain and harvest crops. Provide technical & educational support as outlined to research and extension functions of the facility. Min. Qual.: Bachelor’s Degree in Agronomy or related field, prefer 10 years of agronomic grain production, 3 years field research and 3 years direct supervision. Salary commensurate w/experience, with a base salary of: $57,600. Applications should be submitted via our website at https://ejobs.umd.edu/ (Position #103045). Best consideration date/closing date: September 11, 2020. Contact, Mike Dwyer 410-531-3211.

EOE/AA

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.