ATTORNEY – LITIGATION

Kiernan Trebach LLP, a growing civil litigation defense firm, seeks a Maryland barred attorney with 3-7 years of practice to join our team in the DC office. Active bars in DC & MD are req. VA is a plus. Ideal candidates will have exp defending a variety of Civil Litigation matters with the ability to work independently from suit inception to settlement/trial. For confidential consideration, please submit your resume with a cover letter to Resume@KiernanTrebach.com .

EOE

