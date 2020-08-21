Quantcast

ATTORNEY – LITIGATION

Kiernan Trebach LLP, a growing civil litigation defense firm, seeks a Maryland barred attorney with 3-7 years of practice to join our team in the DC office.  Active bars in DC & MD are req. VA is a plus.   Ideal candidates will have exp defending a variety of Civil Litigation matters with the ability to work independently from suit inception to settlement/trial.  For confidential consideration, please submit your resume with a cover letter to Resume@KiernanTrebach.com.

 EOE

