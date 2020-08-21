Best Lawyers in America | Shapiro Sher

A total of 10 lawyers at Shapiro Sher have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021, an exclusive guide to the legal industry. The newly released guide cites the following attorneys in the indicated practice areas:

David B. Applefeld: Commercial Litigation and Construction Litigation

William E. Carlson: Biotechnology and Corporate Law

Scott W. Foley: Commercial Litigation

Larry S. Gibson: Civil Rights Law

Richard M. Goldberg: Bankruptcy and Creditor-Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law and Bankruptcy Litigation

Ann Clary Gordon: Real Estate Law

Eric R. Harlan: Commercial Litigation; Family Law

Renée S. Lane-Kunz: Employment Law (Management)

Paul Mark Sandler: Commercial Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense and Personal Injury Litigation (Defense and Plaintiff)

Joel I. Sher: Bankruptcy and Creditor-Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law

