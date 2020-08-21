Quantcast

Brighter Bites, Amerigroup to increase access to fresh produce, food literacy in PG County

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020

To help address rising levels of food insecurity in the wake of COVID-19, Brighter Bites and Amerigroup have partnered to expand access to fresh produce and nutrition education to residents in Prince George’s County. Brighter Bites will use the $40,000 grant from Amerigroup to support ongoing emergency community distributions, which are currently serving more than 9,000 families with 20 ...

