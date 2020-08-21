Quantcast

DYRON JACKSON, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Recorded telephone conversation A jury, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, convicted Dyron Jackson, appellant, of first-degree assault, use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence, wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun, and possession of a regulated firearm by a prohibited ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo