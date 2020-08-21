Quantcast

FICO to host free financial education online event in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020

Analytics software firm FICO will host a free financial education online event for Baltimore-area residents Aug. 27 at noon to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. U.S. Sen. Christopher Van Hollen will join the event to provide opening remarks on the importance of increasing financial literacy throughout Baltimore communities. The event is part of FICO's ...

