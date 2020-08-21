Quantcast

Frederick killer appeals cold case conviction to Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 21, 2020

A convicted rapist and murderer has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn his conviction, saying his constitutional right to due process was violated during  the 20-year span between the brutal slaying of a teenage girl in Frederick and his indictment and trial. In papers filed with the justices last month, Lloyd Harris’ counsel ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo