Kevin Kelehan and Tom Meachum | Carney Kelehan

Kevin Kelehan and Tom Meachum, partners with Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr LLP, were selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021, the oldest peer-review publication in the legal profession.

Kelehan was listed in the publication’s construction law and real estate law practice areas. His real estate practice focuses on representing lenders and borrowers throughout the acquisition, development and lending process. In addition, Kelehan has an active construction law practice, representing several of the region’s contractors, and serves as a resource to national firms for both local representation and work in government contracting.

Meachum was listed in the business organizations practice area. He focuses on zoning and development law, general real estate, business law, employment law, estate administration and litigation and alcohol beverage licensing. He lives in Westminster and has offices in the firm’s Columbia and Westminster offices. He is managing partner of the Westminster office.

