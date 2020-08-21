Quantcast

Low rates and heavy buyer demand send US home sales surging

By: Associated Press By Matt Ott August 21, 2020

SILVER SPRING — Spurred by ultra-low mortgage rates, home buyers rushed last month to snap up a limited supply of existing houses, causing the pace of purchases to jump by a record-high 24.7%. The July surge in home sales reported Friday by the National Association of Realtors marked the second straight month of accelerating purchases. The ...

