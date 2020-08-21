Quantcast

Md. unemployment rate dips to 7.6% for July

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 21, 2020

Maryland's unemployment rate declined for the third straight month as the state continues to regain its economic footing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state added 53,900 jobs in July, dropping the unemployment rate to 7.6%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The state's rate for the previous month was revised up to 8.3% from a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo