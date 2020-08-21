Quantcast

Newsweek recognizes Md. recovery center

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2020

Recovery Centers of America Capital Region in Waldorf received the prestigious designation as a top substance use disorder facility in Maryland in a new ranking by Newsweek Magazine. Newsweek's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020 distinguishes the best treatment facilities in the top 20 states according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).The  two Maryland-based RCA addiction ...

