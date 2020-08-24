Quantcast

Harford Mutual employees donate $12,764 to charities

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020

Ten Harford Mutual Insurance employees donated their accrued personal paid time off (PTO) to various charitable organizations which totaled $12,764. Charities which received the donation imclude St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Maryland Food Bank, Catholic Charities of Baltimore, Living Legacy Foundation, Phoenix Wildlife Center, Fallston Presbyterian Church, Dundalk Presbyterian Church, The Emma Clare Foundation, and United ...

