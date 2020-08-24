Quantcast

Heavy Seas releases fourth beer In Joose Cannon series

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020

Heavy Seas Beer Tuesday announced the release of the fourth beer in its Joose Cannon series, Joose Cannon: Glacier Froot, at 7.25% ABV. The beer will be exclusively available curbside  at the Heavy Seas taproom four-packs of 16-ounce cans over Labor Day weekend, beginning Sept. 4. A twist on its flagship IPA Loose Cannon, Joose Cannon is its hazier, juicer counterpart. ...

