Quantcast

Keswick elevates Darby to chief operating officer

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020

Keswick announced Tuesday it named Maria Darby as chief operating officer of the Baltimore-based elder care provider. Darby was formerly executive vice president and has been with the health care organization since 2014. In this new role, Darby is responsible for managing the day-to-day execution of Keswick’s strategic and operational initiatives on campus and in the community. She has comprehensive enterprise-wide responsibilities for the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo