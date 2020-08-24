Quantcast

Maryland school system may use partnership for construction

By: Associated Press August 24, 2020

UPPER MARLBORO — Maryland's Prince George’s County could soon be the nation's first school system to fund construction of several new schools by using a public-private partnership. WTOP reported Saturday that the school system has four interested developers. They'll be competing for a contract that could potentially bring in close to $1 billion over 30 years. The school system ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo