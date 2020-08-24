Quantcast

Reading Partners Baltimore accelerates online tutoring plans

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020

Building off its-person program, Reading Partners Baltimore is launching Reading Partners Connects, a new online tutoring program. Reading Partners Connects is an online tutoring program that will allow Reading Partners Baltimore to continue to partner with schools and provide volunteer-led one-on-one literacy instruction to students during fully virtual and hybrid learning scenarios. The online program ensures that ...

