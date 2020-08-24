Quantcast

RNAimmune closes $2.35M seed funding round

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2020

RNAimmune Inc., a biopharmaceutical company in Gaithersburg specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, Tuesday completed its $2.35 million seed round financing from multiple venture capitalists including Terra Magnum Capital Partners. The company will use the proceeds to advance its Covid-19 vaccine (RV1730) program and neoantigen-based cancer vaccine programs. RNAimmune is a spin-off entity from Sirnaomics ...

