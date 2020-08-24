Quantcast

Court upholds riot convictions but finds free-speech violations

By: Associated Press August 24, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted they punched and kicked counterdemonstrators during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, but found that part of an anti-riot law “treads too far upon constitutionally protected speech." In its ruling, a three-judge ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo