Quantcast

Barnes & Noble to close Power Plant store

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020

Barnes & Noble Tuesday said it was closing its bookstore at The Power Plant in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, one of the struggling company's most distinctive and visible stores in the country. A company statement indicated that it might have been the unique nature of the store -- it was far larger than most of the company's ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo