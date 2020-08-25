Ben Hyman and Nii Sowah | Enterprise Community Development

Enterprise Community Development, the country’s fifth largest nonprofit affordable housing developer, has added Ben Hyman to its senior leadership team as the organization’s new senior operations manager and Nii Sowah as vice president of Community Impact Strategies .

Hyman serves as an indispensable partner to the CEO and other organizational leaders. He is responsible for aligning mission and goals while serving as a thought and execution lead on issues of organizational strategy and operations. He will oversee critical projects and priorities for the organization.

Previously, Hyman served as the director of special projects for the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore where he was responsible for leading the redevelopment efforts of Rash Field Park at the Inner Harbor. Before that, he served as the executive director of Pigtown Main Street, a community development nonprofit in Southwest Baltimore. He also served on the Baltimore City Council under Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

Sowah will engage strategic stakeholders who provide services designed to enhance, enrich and improve quality of life at Enterprise communities. His efforts will focus on the organization’s four core impact areas: child and youth development, economic security and mobility, aging in community, and health and wellness.

Previously, Sowah served as assistant commissioner of community services for Baltimore’s Dept. of Housing and Community Development where he oversaw operations for the city’s head start programs, child care academies and its office of homeless services. In addition, he served as the director of the Family Stability & Economic Success programs at the Center for Urban Families.

