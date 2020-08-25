Best Lawyers | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham announced 21 firm attorneys have been selected to appear in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America directory, the oldest lawyer-rating publication in the U.S. The attorneys represent Kramon & Graham’s full range of practices from litigation to transactional services. The recognized attorneys are:

Philip M. Andrews

Amy E. Askew

Cynthia A. Berman

John A. Bourgeois

George E. Brown

John F. Dougherty

Geoffrey H. Genth

Ezra S. Gollogly

Andrew Jay Graham

Erin R. Guiffre

David B. Irwin

Christopher C. Jeffries

Steven Klepper

Jean E. Lewis

Natalie McSherry

Ryan A. Mitchell

Lee H. Ogburn

Jeffrey H. Scherr

David J. Shuster

Brian S. Southard

James P. Ulwick

