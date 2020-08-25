Best Lawyers | Kramon & Graham

Kramon & Graham announced 21 firm attorneys have been selected to appear in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America directory, the oldest lawyer-rating publication in the U.S. The attorneys represent Kramon & Graham’s full range of practices from litigation to transactional services. The recognized attorneys are:
- Philip M. Andrews
- Amy E. Askew
- Cynthia A. Berman
- John A. Bourgeois
- George E. Brown
- John F. Dougherty
- Geoffrey H. Genth
- Ezra S. Gollogly
- Andrew Jay Graham
- Erin R. Guiffre
- David B. Irwin
- Christopher C. Jeffries
- Steven Klepper
- Jean E. Lewis
- Natalie McSherry
- Ryan A. Mitchell
- Lee H. Ogburn
- Jeffrey H. Scherr
- David J. Shuster
- Brian S. Southard
- James P. Ulwick
Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.