Best Lawyers | Kramon & Graham

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020

kramon-and-graham-150Kramon & Graham announced 21 firm attorneys have been selected to appear in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America directory, the oldest lawyer-rating publication in the U.S. The attorneys represent Kramon & Graham’s full range of practices from litigation to transactional services. The recognized attorneys are:

  • Philip M. Andrews
  • Amy E. Askew
  • Cynthia A. Berman
  • John A. Bourgeois
  • George E. Brown
  • John F. Dougherty
  • Geoffrey H. Genth
  • Ezra S. Gollogly
  • Andrew Jay Graham
  • Erin R. Guiffre
  • David B. Irwin
  • Christopher C. Jeffries
  • Steven Klepper
  • Jean E. Lewis
  • Natalie McSherry
  • Ryan A. Mitchell
  • Lee H. Ogburn
  • Jeffrey H. Scherr
  • David J. Shuster
  • Brian S. Southard
  • James P. Ulwick

