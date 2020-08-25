Quantcast

CareFirst to distribute care packages to COVID-19 vulnerable areas

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield invested $1 million in the distribution of care packages including masks, hand sanitizer and no-touch tools for high-risk members in Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia. This initiative is one of several actions CareFirst is taking to provide ongoing coronavirus relief to the communities it serves. As restaurants, shops, workplaces and other ...

