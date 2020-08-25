Dr. Soe Mon and Shannon J. Kaiser | Mercy Medical Center

Soe Mon, DDS, pediatric dentist, and Shannon J. Kaiser, DDS have joined the division of dentistry at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

Mon received her doctor of dental surgery degree and pediatric dentist certificate from the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. She completed her general practice residency at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Allentown, PA, and her pediatric residency at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Maryland State Pediatric Dental Association.

The recipient of several honors and awards, Dr. Mon has provided community dental services for residents of Maryland and Pennsylvania and participated in the People of Burma Dental Mission where she served the Cyclone Nargis victims in the Ayeyarwady region.

Kaiser has 26 years of experience as a general dentist in many health care settings, including the U.S. Public Health Service, where she held the rank of Lieutenant Commander and served as the chief dental officer for a large dental clinic in Texas. Dr. Kaiser has been in private practice for 18 years, enhancing her skills in periodontics, oral surgery and cosmetic dentistry, including comprehensive full mouth restorative care.

A graduate of the University of Maryland Dental School, Dr. Kaiser completed her General Practice Residency at the VA Hospital of Baltimore. She is the recipient of seven Gold VA awards for exceptional patient care to veterans at the VA Hospital of Baltimore. Kaiser is a member of several professional organizations including the American Dental Association, Maryland Dental Association of Baltimore County, and the Catonsville Dental Study Group.

