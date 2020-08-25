Quantcast

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

By: Associated Press Elana Schor and Sarah Rankin August 25, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. announced his resignation Tuesday as the head of Liberty University after a provocative photo and revelations of his wife's extramarital affair roiled the evangelical school founded by his father. Falwell's exit marks a precipitous fall from power for one of the country's most visible conservative Christian leaders and ardent supporters ...

