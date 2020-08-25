Quantcast

Howard County buys Savage remainder property for open space

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Tuesday announced an agreement of sale has been reached to acquire the Savage remainder property, a five-acre parcel located to the west of Savage Mill, for $1.725 million for the use of making it open space. The county will use funds from Program Open Space – state funding designated for outdoor ...

